Two Arrested After Robbery In Downtown Brownsville

Two suspects are in custody for a robbery in downtown Brownsville yesterday. Authorities say 25-year-old Alfonso Longoria and 22-year-old Osvaldo Amaro walked into a business on the five-hundred block of East 13th Street and demanded money from an employee. The suspects allegedly pointed a BB gun at the employee while the robbery took place. Police say Longoria and Amaro were able to flee the scene with an undisclosed amount of money, but were arrested a short time later. They are scheduled to be arraigned today.