Two Arrested En Route To High School Football Game

Police say two teens were arrested Friday after receiving a tip about a “credible and potentially imminent threat” at a homecoming football game in Everman.

The information came in from an off-duty Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office deputy. A vehicle matching the description given by the officer was stopped and an 18-year-old and 17-year-old were arrested after an “AR pistol and a 60-round magazine” were found in the vehicle.

A ten-year-old in the car was released to their parent. No other details about the incident have been released.