Two men are is custody for reportedly stealing copper from a cell phone tower in Montgomery County. A caller told the Magnolia police about the theft in progress at the tower on FM 1486 at Highway 249.

A Montgomery County deputy stopped the two men in a U-Haul truck on 249 near Woodtrace Boulevard and arrested them for felony theft. Copper theft from cell phone towers is an increasing problem in the Houston area, with thefts also reported in Harris and Galveston Counties.