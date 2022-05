Two people are in custody in connection with last month’s deadly shooting at a Dallas outdoor concert. Astonial Calhoun and Devojiea Givens were booked this morning on deadly conduct accusations.

Police say Kealon Gilmore died and 16 others were hurt when shots rang out at Epic Easter Bike Out and Field Party in Oak Cliff on April 2nd. The party didn’t have a permit but seven cops were working off-duty. It’s believed there was a fight before shots rang out.