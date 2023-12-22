Two Arrested In Probe Of Deadly Thanksgiving Crash In Rio Hondo

Two men have been arrested in connection with a deadly Thanksgiving Day crash in Rio Hondo.

The Texas Department of Public Safety announced the arrests of 18-year-old Reynaldo Mendoza and his father yesterday. Investigators say Mendoza was racing a Chevy Silverado on FM-106 east of Nelson Road when the Silverado crashed into another vehicle.

The driver of the other vehicle died and the driver of the Silverado was hospitalized. Reynaldo Mendoza faces multiple charges including being involved in an accident causing death. His father was charged with tampering with evidence and making a false report to the police.