Texas officials are concerned that a serial killer may be active in the Austin area. DNA testing now links a body of a woman found in an Austin home with another woman’s murder six years ago. Police say the crime scenes are about six miles apart.

Investigators note that both victims died by strangulation and the crimes were “sexual in nature.” Newly-released video shows one of the women walking with a man she had met at a bar near the Austin airport. The investigation is continuing.