Two Brownsville Women Going To Prison For Massive Food Stamp Fraud

Two Brownsville women will spend time in federal prison for committing food stamp fraud. Ana Rioja and Maria Consuelo de Ureno appeared in U.S. District Court Wednesday to learn their sentences after pleading guilty to fraud last year.

Rioja was sentenced to 30 months in prison and Ureno received a 37-month term. Ureno could also face deportation after her release from prison.

Federal officials estimate they made fraudulent SNAP benefit transactions totaling more than one-point-two-million dollars between 2014 and 2019.