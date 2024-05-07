Two Candidates File To Fill Term Of Indicted Ex-Progreso Mayor

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Voters in Progreso will have two candidates to choose from when they go to the polls to elect a replacement for their drug-indicted former mayor.

ValleyCentral.com reports City Councilman Raul Martinez and political newcomer Hugo Gamboa filed their candidate applications ahead of Monday’s deadline. The winner will fill what remains in the term of ex-mayor Gerardo Alanis who resigned April 5th, 2-1/2 weeks after he was arrested amid a federal investigation into a cocaine trafficking operation.

The 40-year-old Martinez, a local businessman, has been on the Progreso City Council since 2018. The 37-year-old Gamboa is a Texas Army National Guard sergeant. The special mayoral election has been set for June 15th.