Two Counties Issue Disaster Declarations

A disaster declaration remains in effect due to severe flooding in San Jacinto and Montgomery counties. Several county and state highways are reported impassable Thursday even as the rain is moving out of much of the state. In Dallas, the Trinity River continues to rise, posing a threat.

The Trinity River Authority is implementing the mandatory early release of water as a result of the excessive rainfall. Officials recommend those living below the Lake Livingston dam and other areas where flooding is possible should consider a voluntary evacuation until conditions pose no risk.

The Colorado River is now below flood stage in La Grange, so the river flood warning there is canceled.