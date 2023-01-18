Two Dead In Chase That Ends In Crash

Authorities in Guadalupe County say two people are dead after a police chase ended in a crash. Officials said the driver of a Ford Explorer refused to pull over for a traffic stop on Monday, leading to the pursuit that reached speeds of almost 100 miles per hour.

The chase ended on I-10 when the driver of the Explorer lost control and crashed. Officials say several people were ejected from the vehicle, including the driver and a passenger that died from their injuries. Three other passengers were taken to the hospital, where their conditions are unknown. The investigation is ongoing.