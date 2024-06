The relatives of a man who died while being booked into the Bexar County Jail are suing two detention deputies who restrained him.

An official investigation is still underway into the death of 37-year-old Emmanuel Mora, who died last August while being booked for drug possession and parole violation.

Mora’s mother and the mothers of his two children are suing Deputies Joseph Hernandez and Bobby Santo-Domingo in federal court, claiming they used unnecessary lethal force.