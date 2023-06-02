Two Experienced Houston Lawyers To Prosecute Paxton Impeachment

Two high-profile Houston lawyers will prosecute the impeachment case against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. At a news conference on Thursday, the House Investigating Committee introduced Dick DeGuerin and Rusty Hardin.

The two attorneys have more than a century of courtroom experience between them. Paxton, a three-term Republican, faces permanent removal from office if he’s convicted by two-thirds of the Republican-led Senate. The trial date hasn’t been scheduled, but it must start no later than August 28th.