Two Experienced Houston Lawyers To Prosecute Paxton Impeachment

FILE - Texas State's Attorney General Ken Paxton (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez File)

Two high-profile Houston lawyers will prosecute the impeachment case against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. At a news conference on Thursday, the House Investigating Committee introduced Dick DeGuerin and Rusty Hardin.

The two attorneys have more than a century of courtroom experience between them. Paxton, a three-term Republican, faces permanent removal from office if he’s convicted by two-thirds of the Republican-led Senate. The trial date hasn’t been scheduled, but it must start no later than August 28th.

