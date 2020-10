Edinburg police are investigating after two people were found dead in an apartment Friday morning.

Officers responded to a call a little before 10 a.m. from someone asking to check on the welfare of the occupants, and found the bodies of a man and woman inside the apartment just west of the UT-RGV baseball stadium. It hasn’t been determined how they died but police say there is no threat to the public. Police are not yet disclosing the victims’ names or ages.