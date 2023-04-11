Two GOP Lawmakers Call On State Rep To Resign

Two GOP lawmakers are calling for a North Texas House member to step down over allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a female intern. State Representative Steve Toth posted on social media Tuesday morning that Bryan Slaton needs to resign, stating that calling his behavior “inappropriate” is a “gross understatement.”

Toth joins Representative Briscoe Cain, who said he believes Slaton is a sexual predator last Friday. Slaton, a Republican from Royse City, called the allegations “outrageous,” and has hired a lawyer to handle the fallout.