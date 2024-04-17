TEXAS

Two GOP Texans Are Part Of Move To Impeach Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas

FILE - Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

Two Texans are among the 11 impeachment managers calling for the impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. U.S. Reps. August Pfluger of San Angelo and Michael McCaul of Austin joined the nine others in presenting the articles of impeachment to the Senate on Tuesday.

The House voted to impeach Mayorkas in February for refusing to enforce the law and “breach of public trust.” Senator Chuck Schumer of New York said senators will be sworn in as jurors this afternoon.

Democrats hold the majority in the Senate, so the two-thirds vote necessary to convict Mayorkas is unlikely.

