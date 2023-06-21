Two Harris County Jail Inmates Die In Ben Taub Hospital In Past Week

Texas rangers are investigating the deaths of two Harris County Jail inmates in the past week. The sheriff’s office says 40-year-old murder suspect Eric Cano was taken to Ben Taub Hospital late last month with a terminal illness and died last Friday.

Officials say 56-year-old robbery suspect Ray Rattler was taken to Ben Taub last week and died on Saturday of an undesignated illness.

The deaths of Cano and Rattler are the latest of eight in-custody deaths in Harris County this year. Internal Affairs is also investigating.