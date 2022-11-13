TEXAS

Two Historic Aircraft Collide At Veterans Day Show In Dallas

In this photo provided by Nathaniel Ross Photography, a historic military plane crashes after colliding with another plane during an airshow at Dallas Executive Airport in Dallas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (Nathaniel Ross Photography via AP)

(AP) — Two historic aircraft have collided at an air show in Dallas. It was unclear how many people were on board the aircraft. Emergency crews were responding to the scene at the Commemorative Air Force Wings Over Dallas show at the Dallas Executive Airport. The FAA says a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided and crashed around 1:20 p.m. Saturday. Several videos posted on Twitter showed two planes appearing to collide in the air before they both crashed, causing a large fire and plumes of black smoke to billow into the sky. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board were launching investigations.

 

