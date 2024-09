A man and a woman are recovering after bees attacked them in an Edinburg neighborhood. First responders were called to the 26-hundred block of North Sugar Road on Saturday morning when the first attack was reported.

A man was hospitalized in critical condition following the attack. A woman in the same neighborhood was also swarmed by bees on Saturday afternoon. She was also taken to the hospital in critical condition. Fire crews removed a bee hive from the woman’s property after the attack.