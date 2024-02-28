Two Houstonians Arrested In Mexico For Kidnapping

A man and a woman from Houston are under arrest in Mexico and accused of participating in a kidnapping last year.

The FBI says Lorie Lin Flowers and Santiago Hernandez Jr. were among 11 suspects who allegedly kidnapped three illegal immigrants from a human smuggling operation in Brookshire.

The victims were reportedly forced out of a truck and into the kidnappers’ vehicle on I-10 in Waller County. They were then held for ransom in local hotels. The FBI says eight of the other suspects were arrested last August, and one was killed.