Two In Custody Facing Charges In Santa Rosa Teen’s Killing

Julian Casarez (Left); Josue Torres (Right); Photos courtesy Cameron County Sheriff's Dept.

Story by: TIM SULLIVAN

Authorities have turned up and arrested two suspects they say are responsible for shooting and killing a 16-year-old Santa Rosa boy last month.

A 3-week investigation led authorities to 18-year-old Julian Casarez and 17-year-old Josue Torres. Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza says the two were arrested during a high-risk warrant execution at two separate locations in La Feria. Both are facing charges of murder in the shooting death of the Santa Rosa teen outside an apartment building the night of January 26th.

Santa Rosa police said there’d been an altercation and that one or more firearms were discharged. Authorities have not indicated a motive for the deadly shooting.

