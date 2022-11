An off-duty Von Ormy police officer is in the hospital after they were hit by a vehicle outside of a San Antonio bar.

Authorities say the officer from was escorting a woman from Cowboys Dance Hall early Monday morning when they were hit by a truck driven by the woman’s boyfriend. Police said the driver fled the scene but crashed on Austin Highway and is now in custody.

The officer is expected to be ok, while the woman was knocked unconscious in the incident.