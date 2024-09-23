Two Killed, Five Injured In Brazoria County Home Collapse

Two people are dead and five others are hospitalized after an accident at a home site in Brazoria County. The sheriff’s office says a family was leveling a manufactured home when it collapsed and they were trapped under it. The accident happened around 5 p.m. on County Road 49 near Angleton.

Deputies say a 17-year-old and a 31-year-old man died at the scene. Emergency crew rescued five people from under the house. Four were flown to Houston-area hospitals in critical condition. A fifth is hospitalized in stable condition.