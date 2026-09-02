(Tucson, AZ) — A deadly shooting outside an Arizona gay bar is being treated as a possible hate crime. Police say two people were shot dead early Monday in the parking lot of the Venture-N bar in midtown Tucson.

The suspect was also found with gunshot wounds, and died shortly after arriving at a hospital. It’s believed the suspect took his own life. Police say the alleged gunman was carrying a list of LGBTQ-associated businesses in the city, and believe the shooting may have been a hate crime.

The mayor of Tucson is calling it a “direct and devastating attack on our LGBTQ community.”

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