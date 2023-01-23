Two Killed While Trying To Flee Street Takeover

Two people are dead after Fort Worth police say they tried to flee the scene of an illegal street takeover and crashed their vehicle.

According to FWPD, officers were called when several vehicles blocked University Drive near West Seventh Street late last night to perform stunts on the road.

When authorities arrived at the scene, four people reportedly drove away in a red Camaro, but the vehicle hit a curb, went down an embankment, and flipped over a short time later. The victims are identified as a female driver and a male passenger. Authorities are investigating.