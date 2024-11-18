Two Local Fentanyl Deaths Lead To Murder Charges Against Dealers

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A pair of suspects have pleaded not guilty to charges of murder in the fentanyl overdose deaths of two Cameron County residents last year. The two suspects had been indicted under the new Texas law that makes a fentanyl sale resulting in death a first-degree murder. 36-year-old Travis Burns of Harlingen was found dead October 10th last year.

Investigators were able to trace his fatal overdose to fentanyl that authorities say was provided by 40-year-old Jeffrey Heintz. Less than two weeks later, 25-year-old Jaqueline Barasio of Los Fresnos was found dead in her cell in the Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center. Her fentanyl overdose death resulted in a murder indictment against 44-year-old Brady Ann Brown Daniels.

The McAllen Monitor reports both Heintz and Brown waived their formal arraignments before pleading not guilty.