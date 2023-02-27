Two Local UPS Employees Accused Of Using The Company To Transport Cocaine

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Two local UPS employees are among five men charged in an apparent scheme to transport cocaine in UPS packages. 51-year-old Fidencio Salinas of Pharr and 49-year-old Orlando Almanza of Edinburg along with three other Valley residents are charged with possessing and distributing cocaine and conspiring to possess and distribute cocaine.

Federal prosecutors say one of the suspects stored cocaine at his home in Hidalgo, another printed fake shipping labels, and a third suspect provided packages containing the cocaine to the two UPS employees for transport.

Investigators say the scheme operated from March through October of last year and was busted through a joint effort of the DEA, FBI, and the Hidalgo County High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force.