Two Men Are Captured After San Antonio Armored Truck Robbery

Two men are under arrest in connection with the robbery of an armored truck in San Antonio early Wednesday. Police say 28-year-old DeAndre Nelson is charged with armed robbery. Nelson is held at the Bexar County Jail on a 75-thousand dollar bond.

The second man is not yet identified. At about 10 a.m. yesterday both men approached a Brinks armored vehicle at a Wells Fargo on the city’s northeast side. Security personnel were forced at gunpoint to hand over several cash-filled cartridges.

An investigation by detectives and ATF agents located the two suspects after one bragged on social media he “was going to the casino to spend a lot of money.”