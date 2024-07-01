Two Men Could Face Death Penalty

Officials say test results confirm the 12-year-old Texas girl who was reportedly strangled to death by two illegal immigrants was also sexually assaulted.

The Houston Forensic Science Center informed the Harris County district attorney Sunday of its findings in regard to the murder of Jocelyn Nungaray. Her body was found in a creek in north Houston in June. The DA’s office stated last week that the death penalty would be considered if there was evidence of sexual assault.

The state will now likely ask the judge to revoke any bond consideration for both suspects who came to the U.S. illegally from Venezuela. Before the murder, the men were taken into custody after crossing the border but were released by immigration officials pending a court appearance.