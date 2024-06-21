Two Men Face Capital Murder Charges In Strangling Death of Houston Girl

Houston police have arrested and charged two men with capital murder in connection to the strangling death of a 12-year old girl.

Jocelyn Nungaray’s body was found in a north Houston creek early Monday. Surveillance photos from a convenience store showed the girl interacting with two men just after midnight. Police say Johan Jose Rangel-Martinez and Franklin Jose Pena-Ramos were taken into custody at an apartment complex today.

ICE says both men are thought to be Venezuelan nationals who were living in Houston under a notice to appear in court. Investigators believe the pair lived in the same apartment complex as the victim.