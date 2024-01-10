Two Mexican Nationals Indicted In Forgery/Human Smuggling Scheme

Two men from Mexico have now been indicted on forgery charges connected to a human smuggling scheme. The pair are accused of forging and distributing fake I-551 stamps, which are the stamps used on foreign passports as temporary evidence of permanent resident status.

Prosecutors say Juan Reyna-Robles and Eugolio Ocampo have been distributing fake stamps as part of a bigger human smuggling operation since 2022. Both men are in custody in Laredo. If convicted, the pair could be sentenced to up to 15-years in federal prison.