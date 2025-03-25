Two-Million Dollar Bond Set For Man Accused Of Killing Sister

A two-million dollar bond has been set for an East Texas man accused of killing his sister. John Tyler Clague is accused of shooting and killing Samantha Moore at a Henderson County home just outside Gun Barrel City on Monday.

Clague was tracked down to another home in Harbor Point, where, according to police, he ignored attempts to negotiate a surrender to the tactical team outside.

When Clague tried to flee, a K-9 unit was released and he was caught. Clague is now in the Henderson County jail being held on two-million dollars bond for murder. No motive for the murder has been offered.