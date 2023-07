The U.S. Geological Survey is confirming two earthquakes that hit near Pleasanton overnight on Tuesday. The first was a magnitude 3.9 that struck after 11:30 p.m. The second was a magnitude 3.2 quake that was recorded before 1 a.m.

The epicenter of the earthquakes was about 12-miles east of Pleasanton. The local police and the Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office hadn’t received any reports of damage or injuries as of Wednesday morning.