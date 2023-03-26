Two Mission Police Officers Arrested In Separate Weekend Incidents

Two veteran Mission police officers are on administrative leave after being arrested in separate incidents over the weekend.

Sergeant Adan Beltran was arrested on a charge of public intoxication after he was found in the driver’s seat of a stolen vehicle in Alamo Saturday morning. Alamo police had initially responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in a residential area of East Austin Avenue and South 7th Street, then learned that a man who lived in the area had reported his car stolen several hours earlier. It’s not known what Beltran was doing in the area.

Also Saturday, police officer Arturo Casanova Junior was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct on South Padre Island. Neither South Padre Island police nor Mission police have disclosed what Casanova did that prompted his arrest.

Both Beltran and Casanova were off duty when they were arrested.