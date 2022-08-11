Two More Sentenced In Grisly Laguna Heights Killing

Punishments have been handed down against two more people who admitted to their role in the murder of a Laguna Heights man almost three years ago. 29-year-old Miguel Angel Aguilera had been found in his trailer home in early October 2019 with his head nearly cut off from deep neck lacerations.

Thursday, a judge sentenced 43-year-old Nelson Orona Santiago to 38 years in prison, and an accomplice, 49-year-old Tomas Rivera, to 2 years in prison. Their punishments came two days after a third individual, 31-year-old Gloria Rueles Sanchez, was given a 30-year prison sentence.

The motive for killing Aguilera remains unclear but authorities say the defendants and the victim were acquainted, and that Aguilera and Sanchez had two children together.