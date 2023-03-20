Two Officers, Inmate Injured In Crash

Two officers with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice are recovering after an accident on U.S. 59 on Sunday morning.

Officials say the crash happened at 8:30 a.m. on the Eastex Freeway two miles south of Goodrich, which is about an hour north of downtown Houston. The two correctional officers were transporting an inmate at the time of the accident.

The two officers were taken to Kingwood Hospital, and the inmate went to Memorial Hermann. Officials say none of their injuries are life-threatening.