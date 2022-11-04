Two Other Candidates Are Also Running For Texas Governor

Governor Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke aren’t the only candidates in next week’s election for Texas governor.

A couple more candidates are available to voters looking for something other than the same old two-party faceoff. Libertarian Mark Tippetts also ran for governor in 2018, and served on the Lago Vista city council from 2017 to 2019.

Green Party candidate Delilah Barrios is running on a platform of democracy, social justice, and the environment. Each candidate is polling at about one-percent of the vote.