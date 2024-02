Two women are hospitalized after a shooting outside a Fort Worth movie theater early Friday.

Police were dispatched to a parking lot commotion near the AMC theater on Hulen Bend Boulevard at about 2 a.m. Upon arrival police saw one woman being assisted into a vehicle. She was taken to Medical City Hospital with a gunshot wound.

A second woman was treated for a gunshot wound at a local medical center before being flown to John Peter Smith Hospital. The investigation is ongoing.