2 People Charged In Connection With Pharr Teen’s Killing

Authorities have arrested and charged two teenagers in the shooting death of a younger teen at a home in Pharr last week.

Pharr police say a 16-year-old boy has been charged with capital murder and engaging in organized crime. In addition, a 19-year-old woman, Precious Rene Vasquez, is charged with failing to report the shooting and engaging in organized crime.

The charges stem from an incident last Tuesday afternoon at a home at 520 East Sherrye Lane where responding officers found a 14-year-old boy dead of gunshot wounds. His name is not being disclosed at the request of his family.

Meanwhile, authorities are still working to turn up a third suspect, 16-year-old Jose Manuel Avalos. Pharr police are continuing to ask anyone who has information about the crime to call their CrimeStoppers line at 787-TIPS. You will remain anonymous.