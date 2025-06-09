Two People Killed In Live Streamed Las Vegas Strip Shooting

Two people are dead on the Las Vegas Strip, in a shooting that was streamed live on YouTube Sunday night. It happened near the Bellagio Fountains with video showing a gunman firing shots during what seems to be a confrontation. That confrontation was reportedly between two YouTubers who had some sort of feud on social media.

Las Vegas Undersheriff Andrew Walsh says both victims were pronounced dead at the scene. It was believed at first that a suspect had been taken into custody, but police say they’re still on the look out for the shooter and are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the LVMPD Homicide Section, or Crime Stoppers if you wish to remain anonymous.