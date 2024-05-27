Two Persons Are Dead In Holiday Weekend Drowning Incidents

Police say two people are dead after drowning this Memorial Day weekend in Galveston. The most recent death was reported early Sunday.

The Galveston beach patrol says a 19-year-old woman from Honduras was swimming with her family and got caught in a strong rip current. Bystanders pulled the woman out of the water, but she was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The other death is a 26-year-old Louisiana man who drowned Saturday in Galveston. Police say he was swimming with a group when all were caught up in the rip current. Officials caution that red flag warnings are in place due to strong winds that are causing these strong currents.