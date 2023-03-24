Two Shot, One Killed In Dispute At Hotel

Police are investigating a double shooting at a Dallas hotel that left one person dead. Officers responded around 3:30 a.m. Thursday to the reported shooting at the Motel 6 on Regal Row.

Investigators say four men who knew each other were having an argument when at least one of them pulled a gun and opened fire. Police found one man dead at the scene and another wounded.

The wounded victim hospitalized in critical condition. The shooter had already left the scene. Officers are trying to identify the suspect.