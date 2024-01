Two South Texas school districts have been named finalists for the 22nd annual H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards.

The Sharyland and Donna ISD school boards were named to the top five in the Outstanding School Board category. The Donna school district also is a finalist in the Early Childhood Education Facilities category.

Each spot in the finals earned the school districts five-thousand dollars, and they are in the running for the 25-thousand-dollar top prize in each category.