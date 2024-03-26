Two Students Are Identified From Fatal Bus Crash

A 5-year-old Hays CISD pre-K student and a Ph.D. student at the University of Texas at Austin are now identified as the victims of the school bus crash in Bastrop County last Friday.

33-year-old Ryan Wallace of Bastrop was driving a Dodge Charger when he collided into the rear of the bus just after a cement truck hit it head-on on Highway 21 The science writer was a doctoral candidate in journalism at the university’s Moody College of Communication.

Police say 5-year-old Ulises Rodriguez Montoya was a pre-kindergarten student at Tom Green Elementary School. An accident reconstruction investigation is ongoing. No charges have been filed against the truck driver pending the results of the investigation. The bus was carrying Tom Green Elementary students and staff back from a zoo field trip.