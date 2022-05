Two suspects are in custody for what Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar called a murder attempt.  Deputies arrested Uriah Huffman and Darryl King on charges of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The victim, Joshua Sandoval of New Braunfels, was found naked, tied up, shot and stabbed alongside an east Bexar County road on April 23rd. King is also charged with being a felon in possession of a gun.