Two teenagers were fatally shot at a party in an apartment complex near AT&T Stadium. An 18-year old woman, identified as Alexis Tyler, and an unidentified 19-year old man were shot before 10:30 p.m. Saturday night.

The party was being held in an apartment that the male victim had rented for the weekend through a short-term rental site. Police say there have been no arrests and they have not publicly identified any suspects.