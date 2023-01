Two Texas cities are among the top ten dirtiest in the U.S. That’s according to a new report out by LawnStarter that compared 150 of the country’s largest cities across four categories — pollution, living conditions, infrastructure, and consumer satisfaction.

Houston ranked number one, while San Antonio came in at number seven. Several other Lone Star State cities ranked in the top 50, including El Paso, Dallas, Amarillo, and Fort Worth.