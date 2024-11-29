Two TX House Members Revive Bill To Require Ten Commandments In Schools

Two Texas House Republicans are reviving an effort to require the state’s public school classrooms to display copies of the Ten Commandments. A similar effort died in the state Senate last year.

House Bills 1009 and 1348 are nearly identical and call for a poster or framed copy of the Ten Commandments, 16 inches wide by 20 inches tall. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick criticized House Speaker Dade Phelan for not bringing the Senate bill up for a vote in the House. Patrick vowed to bring the issue back up in the next session, which starts January 14th.