Two Uvalde County Constables Named In DOJ Report Running For Reelection

FILE - Flowers are placed around a welcome sign outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

FILE - Flowers are placed around a welcome sign outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Two men whose names turned up in the Justice Department’s report on the Uvalde school shooting are running for reelection as Uvalde County constables.

Johnny Field and Emmanuel Zamora were named in the recent DOJ review of the failed police response to the shooting in May 2022.

The report blames acting Uvalde Police Chief Mariano Pargas and Uvalde CISD Police Chief Pete Arredondo for not taking command of the scene. But it says other personnel, such as Field and Zamora, should have questioned their decisions.