Two Uvalde Officials Facing Increased Scrutiny In Shooting Response

File photo: Photo of surveillance video provided by the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District via the Austin American-Statesman, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

Two former Uvalde officials are facing increased scrutiny over their actions in response to the Texas school shooting in May.

Law enforcement officials told CNN that the Texas Department of Public Safety is upset with the choices of former Uvalde school district police Chief Pete Arredondo and former Uvalde Police Lieutenant Mariano Pargas at Robb Elementary School.

Investigators have reviewed hours of police body camera footage along with interviewing hundreds of law enforcement officials and witnesses. The formal probe into the shooting is almost wrapped up, and should be given to the county district attorney soon.