Two Valley Congressional Seats Still Up For Grabs

It remains to be seen who will be the Democratic nominee for two of the Valley’s three congressional seats. With 84 percent of polling locations reporting, District 28 Congressman Henry Cuellar is fighting to stave off a runoff against Jessica Cisneros. Cuellar currently has 49-point-9 percent of the vote, Cisneros with 45-point-3 percent. In the Republican race for District 28, Cassy Garcia and Sandra Whitten will battle in a runoff. Garcia took 23 percent of the vote, Whitten finished with 18 percent in the 7-person race.

There will be a runoff for the Democratic nomination for Congressional District 15. Ruben Ramirez will go up against Michelle Vallejo. Ramirez ended with 28 percent of the vote in the 6-candidate race. Vallejo grabbed 20 percent, and apparently will finish just ahead of John Villareal Rigney. In the Republican race for District 15, Monica De La Cruz won outright, taking 56 percent of the vote in defeating 8 other candidates.

Current District 15 Congressman Vicente Gonzalez easily beat 5 other candidates to take the Democratic nomination in Congressional District 34 being vacated by Filemon Vela. Gonzalez won 65 percent of the vote. He will face Mayra Flores in November. Flores easily won the 4-candidate Republican primary, taking 60 percent of the vote.